Kajol And Ajay Devgn Wished Nephew Aaman On His Birthday Like This

Kajol and Ajay Devgn with nephew Aaman Devgan

Kajol and Ajay Devgn dedicated an Instagram story to their nephew Aaman Devgan and wished him a happy birthday on Saturday. Ajay Devgn shared a picture of him and Aaman staring at the sky. In the photo, Ajay wears a black outfit, while Aaman wears a shirt. He captioned the story, "Happy birthday, Regards Ajay Devgn". Dilwale star Kajol also shared a story on Instagram wishing Aaman a "Happy Birthday". Recently, Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aman Devgan were photographed at Mumbai airport as they headed to Goa to attend a wedding.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Ajay Devgn posted some "unreal and mesmeric frames" on Instagram from the set of his next film Bholaa. He captioned the post, "Today on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, I share frames from my movie Bholaa. Seek the magic and you will see it... Har Har Mahadev!"

Kajol and Ajay Devgn married in 1999 after dating each other for four years. The couple have two kids together- Nysa and Yug . They met on the sets of their film Hulchul 1995. The couple have also worked together in movies like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha and Ishq.

Kajol is known for her performances in hit films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and My Name Is Khan. She was last seen in Salaam Venky. Ajay Devgn was last seen in Drishyam 2. The movie was released in theatres last year and was a big hit. T-Series and Panorama Studios produced the film. Regarding his upcoming projects, he will be seen in Bholaa.