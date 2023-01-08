Pics: Kajol And Daughter Nysa Devgan Offer Prayer At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

Kajol and Nysa Devgan pictured at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Kajol, with her daughter Nysa Devgan visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on early Sunday morning. Kajol looked pretty in a floral kurta and pyjama, while her daughter was seen in a simple white kurta pyjama set. The mother-daughter duo arrived to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Before leaving, they happily posed for the shutterbugs. In one of the photos, Nysa was sporting a tikka and was carrying Prasad. Check out the pictures of Kajol and Nysa from their visit to Siddhivinayak temple below:



Nysa Devgan recently returned from her Dubai vacation, where she celebrated New Year with her friends Aryan Khan, Orhan Awatramani and others. She was also accompanied by actor Ahan Shetty and his girlfriend Tania Shroff. Check out the video below:

On the other hand, Kajol rang in New Year with her husband Ajay Devgn and her family, including sister Tanisha Mukerji. Bobby Deol was also seen at the New Year's party. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, the veteran actress wrote, "First post of the new year is a recap of the last of the year... to all my loved ones... some really important ones aren't in these pics but they know that I love them... may blessings abound around to everyone... #andthatsallfolks."

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Revathi's Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa. The film revolved around the story of a mother whose son was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The movie, also starring Aamir Khan, was well received by the audience.