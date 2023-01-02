Nysa Devgan Parties With Orhan Awatramani And Other Friends In Dubai. See Pics

Orhan Awatramani shared this picture. (courtesy: orry1)

Nysa Devgan is having the time of her life in Dubai with her friends. His friend Orhan Awatramani has shared many pictures on his Instagram stories offering a glimpse of their party. In the images, Ajay Devgn's daughter can be seen in a black ensemble with a plunging neckline. She has left her loose and is sporting natural makeup look. Seeing the images, it seems Nysa and Orhan are partying with their other friends. A few days ago, she jetted off to Dubai to ring in New Year 2023.

On Sunday, Orhan Awatramani shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he and Nysa Devgan can be seen partying together with Arhan Shetty and other friends. For the occasion, Nysa opts for a black dress and styles her hair into a neat bun. Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa can also be seen partying with them. In the caption, Orhan wrote, "Why must all good things come to an end. #HNY 22'23."

Nysa Devgan is often spotted partying with Orhan Awatramani and the last time we saw them together was during a Thanksgiving dinner party. Orhan posted a set of pictures from the bash featuring Nysa, Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa and Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff. Check out the post below:

Earlier in 2022, she along with Orhan jetted off to Europe. He shared many pictures on his Instagram handle from their European diaries in which they can be seen exploring Italy, Amsterdam and other places.

Meanwhile, Nysa Devgan is the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. She also has a younger sibling Yug.