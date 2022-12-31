Nysa Devgan Is Holidaying In Dubai With Orhan Awatramani And Other Friends

Nysa with friends. (courtesy: orry1)

Nysa Devgan and Orhan Awatramani aka Orry are pure BFF goals. Right from hanging out together to attending parties, their friendship never fails to amaze us. Now, to mark the New Year, the two have jetted off to Dubai along with their friends. Orhan has blessed our screens with pictures straight from Dubai. In one of the snippets shared by Orhan, Nysa can be spotted wearing chic beachwear consisting of a printed shirt and black bottoms with a slit. Whereas, Orhan is dressed in a colourful printed shirt and black jogger pants. The duo has been accompanied by friends Tania and Deeya Shroff.

Screenshot of Orhan Awatramani's Instagram story.

Orhan Awatramani shared some more glimpses of their dreamy gateway on Instagram Stories.

Screenshot of Orhan Awatramani's Instagram story.

Nysa Devgan and her friend dancing their hearts out. Take a look.

Screenshot of Orhan Awatramani's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Orhan Awatramani's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Orhan Awatramani's Instagram story.

The last time we saw Nysa Devgan and Orhan Awatramani together was during a Thanksgiving dinner party. Orhan posted a set of pictures from the bash, which was all things fun. The post featured Nysa, Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa and Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff. In one of the slides, Nysa is seen next to Orhan. She is wearing a red cardigan with matching earmuffs. Commenting on this post, Nysa wrote, “Gratitude for you,” with smiling emojis with three hearts.

Orhan Awatramani often posts pictures with Nysa Devgan on social media. This year, in July, the duo went on a vacation to Europe, along with their other friend Vedant Mahajan. Do you know what was more interesting about this trip? They met Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dawan also on their trip to Amsterdam. FYI: Janhvi and Varun were busy shooting for Bawaal. With a group picture, Orhan stated, “When you feel so tired but you can't sleep.”

Now, take a look at their trip to Spain. In this photo dump, Nysa Devgan can be seen having a blast with Orhan Awatramani and Vedant Mahajan. Courtesy: Orhan, of course. “In Spain w/o the S,” added Orhan.

Nysa Devgan is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter.