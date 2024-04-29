Orry Takes Train To Kodaikanal, Internet Says 'Not This Damage Control...'

The internet users were quick to react to the viral post.

Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani, known for flaunting his extravagant lifestyle with high-end accessories and travel, surprised everyone with a recent train trip to Kodaikanal. This departure from his usual flashy displays garnered significant social media attention.

In his trademark 'I am a liver' T-shirt and a blue cap, Mr Awatramani was spotted at the railway station among other passengers. He also posted pictures from his train ride on his Instagram with the caption, "The train to Kodaikanal," which soon went viral.

See the post here:

The internet users were quick to react to the viral post. A user wrote on X, "Not this damage control by railway ministry smh."

Another user commented, "If he is a Liver, whole railways is suffering from cirrhosis."

The third user wrote, "Why are you travelling in train When you can afford literally everything #just curious?"

"Will he sit for 13 hours or will he get off at a station in between and catch a flight from the airport," the fourth user asked.

"Just thinking about the amount of sanitiser used in this picture," the fifth user wrote.

Meanwhile, Orry issued a legal threat against a content creator he declined to shake hands with at an event, following her video criticizing him. Content creator Ruchika Lohiya uploaded a video on Instagram, which has now gone viral, alleging that Orry had snubbed her handshake in front of a large audience, causing embarrassment.