Aryan Khan Parties With Tripti Dimri And Nysa Devgan In These Diwali Pics. Courtesy: Orhan Awatramani

Orhan Awatramani shared this picture. (courtesy: orry1)

Orhan Awatramani often offers a sneak peek into his and celebs' kids' lives by sharing amazing pictures and videos on his Instagram handle. On Wednesday, Orhan shared photos from producer-writer Amrit Pal Bindra's Diwali party that happened on Sunday. She shared images with rumoured girlfriend and actress Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others. However, what grabbed our attention was his picture with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. In the image, he is posing for a selfie with actress Tripti Dimri, Nysa and Orhan. Aryan looks uber cool in a grey T-shirt paired with a red jacket. He accessorised his outfit with a chain.

Here have a look:

Orhan Awatramani also shared pictures with Ananya Panday, Jahnvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Bhumi Pednekar. Check out the pictures below:

Check out Orhan Awatramani's picture with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Aryan Khan, in September, created a heavy buzz on the Internet after he shared pictures from a photoshoot. In the images, he looks uber cool in casual outfits. Soon after he shared the post, his father, Shah Rukh, commented, "Looking really good!!...and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father....speaks in the son." He also asked, "By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!" To this, Aryan dropped an epic reply, tagging his father in the comment section, he wrote, "Your genes and t-shirt haha."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is the elder brother of Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.