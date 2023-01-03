Kajol's First Post Of 2023 Is A 'Recap Of The Last Year.' Pics From New Year Festivities

Kajol shared this picture. (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol has dropped the first post of the year, and it's all about family, laughter and more. In the images, Kajol seems to be partying with her husband Ajay Devgn, sister Tanisha Mukerji and actor Bobby Deol. The actress looks beautiful in a white top paired with beige pants and white sports shoes. The images are from the New Year bash, as her sister Tanisha shared some similar pictures a few days ago on Instagram. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "First post of the new year is a recap of the last of the year.. to all my loved ones .. some really important ones aren't in these pics but they know that I love them.. may blessings abound around to everyone... #andthatsallfolks."

Soon after Kajol shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. Check out the post below:

Tanisha Mukerji shared three posts on her Instagram handle offering a glimpse of her New Year bash. Check out the posts bellows:

Coming back to Kajol, her last post of 2022 was a boomerang video in which she can be seen playing with her earring in a red saree. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Still in Xmas mode ... red is the colour of the week..." Check out the post below:

On Christmas, the actress shared a picture of herself posing with her sister Tanisha Mukerji. They all can be seen wearing Santa Claus glasses. In the caption, she wrote, "How many Santas do we have ??? Can't make up my mind or my maths..." Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol had just one release last year, Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa.