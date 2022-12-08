Ajay Devgn Reviews Salaam Venky, Praises Kajol's Performance: 'You're Superlative'

Ajay Devgn shared this picture. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Kajol, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Salaam Venky, has received a sweet note from her husband Ajay Devgn for making his "zindagi badi (life big)". The superstar shared a note after watching his wife Kajol's movie Salaam Venky and revealed that it "charged" him "emotionally". He also praised the cast and crew of the film and sent best wishes to Vishal Jethwa, who plays the role of Kajol's son in the film. Ajay Devgn shared a stunning picture of the actress and wrote, "To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi (life big), you're superlative in the film."

Ajay Devgn captioned the post as, "Salaam Venky 'charged' me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially @revathyasha. And, young @vishaljethwa06 My best wishes to the entire cast & crew."

Soon after he shared the post, Kajol's sister Tanisha Mukerji dropped heat emoticons in the comment section. Check out the post below:

Helmed by Revathy, the film is based on a true story of a young boy who had Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The movie also stars Aamir Khan in a cameo role. It is slated to release on December 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Ajay Devgn shared a priceless picture with his son Yug Devgan from the heart of Varanasi. In the image, we can see Ajay lying on a boat with his son Yug resting and smiling at the camera. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Yug and I, finding our small moment of (peace emoticon) in the (heart emoticon) of Varanasi." Soon after he shared the post, Abhishek Bachchan dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section.

Here have a look:

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is busy shooting for his next film Bholaa.