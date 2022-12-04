Ajay Devgn's Fans Chase Him As He Rides A Two-Wheeler On Bholaa Sets: 'Grateful For Their Love,' The Actor Writes

Ajay Devgn shared this picture. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn, who is riding high on the success of his latest release Drishyam 2, is now busy shooting for his upcoming venture Bholaa. Much to our surprise, the actor has shared a video on Instagram giving a sneak peek into the sets of the film. In the clip, Ajay Devgn is riding a two-wheeler and the mob gathered around him gets excited and starts cheering. Many fans also started running towards him. Describing his feelings in the caption, Ajay wrote, “It's good when the mob chases you for the right reasons. Grateful for their love.” He also added, “P.S: Always wear a helmet while riding. My head is bare because I was a part of the shoot.” He used the hashtag “Sets of Bholaa.”

Ajay Devgn had previously shared the teaser of Bholaa with the caption, “Kaun hai woh... jisko pata hai, woh khud laapata hai (Who is he… The one who knows it, is missing).”

While announcing the release date of the teaser of Bholaa,Ajay Devgn shared a video that features a shot of himself applying ashes on his forehead. This is followed by the title card of the film that shows Bholaa with a trident passing through it. “Kaun hai who? An unstoppable force is coming! #BholaaTeaserOutTomorrow #BholaaIn3D,” added Ajay.

Tabu is also a part of Ajay Devgn directorial Bholaa. On her birthday, Ajay shared a special video from the sets of Bholaa. It's a behind-the-scenes video featuring Tabu, with a small injury on her forehead, smiling away for the camera. Wishing Tabu, Ajay deVGN wrote, “Kaahe ghabraaye? (Why be scared) Happy birthday Tabu. #SetsOfBholaa.”

Announcing Tabu's association with Bholaa, Ajay Devgn, in a joint post, shared an image showcasing the duo from the sets of the film. “Look! We finished our 9th film together! #wewrap #Bholaa,” wrote Ajay.

Now, take a look at some fun moments shared by Ajay Devgn from the sets of Bholaa. He wrote, “Khoon, paseena, paani…sab baha diya on the #SetsOfBholaa. (Blood, sweat, water.. Everything was spent on the sets of Bholaa).”

Bholaa is an official remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi which featured Karthi in the lead.