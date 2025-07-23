Why Ajay Devgn Keeps His Family Group With Kajol And Kids On Mute: "<i>Itni Zyaada Bakwaas</i>..."

Ajay Devgn recently made some revelations about his family life with wife Kajol and kids, Yug and Nysa. The actor revealed that the family has a group chat, but he keeps it muted as there is always “bakwas (nonsense)” happening in the group.

During his appearance on Archana Puran Singh's YouTube channel, Ajay said "I don't respond to it,” admitting that the group chat stays on mute, he added, “Itni zyada bakwas chalti hai na aapas mein (There is so much nonsense going on) between the kids and all. I'm not there. No one waits for my response, and no one texts me.”

When asked how Kajol gets in touch with him in case of an emergency, Ajay said that his phone is always available only the group chat is muted.

Further in the conversation, Ajay Devgn shared that his daughter Nysa plans all their family holidays. On the other hand, his son Yug likes staying at home.

"Yug is very chill. Woh bolta hai mujhe ghar se nahi nikalna (He says I don't want to go out). He is like, ‘why are you wasting money? Why are you traveling?' He is exactly like me. On most of the holidays, Kajol and Nysa are doing everything and we are chilling,” the actor said.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for 26 years. The couple first met on the sets of the film Hulchul in 1995 and dated for four years before marrying in 1999. They gave birth to daughter Nysa in 2003 and welcomed son Yug in 2010.

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in Maa, directed by Vishal Furia. The mythological horror film was co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and released on June 27.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Azaad, a period drama set in pre-independence India. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, featured the actor as a rebel and a skilled horse rider deeply connected to his loyal horse. He is gearing up for the release of Son of Sardaar 2 with Mrunal Thakur, set to release in theatres on August 1, 2025.