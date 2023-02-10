BRB, Still Laughing At Kajol's Reply To Trolls Asking How She 'Became So Fair'

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: kajol)

Trolls should have known better than bombarding Kajol with this question for which she has an epic reply. The actress, who loves to share ROFL posts on her Instagram profile, did it once again. Kajol, in her Instagram story, managed to shut down trolls and how. The actress, on Thursday, had posted a picture of herself fully masked and all and she added an ROFL caption to it. Kajol addressed the trolls for once and all she wrote: "To all those who ask me how I became so fair." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #sunblocked and #spfunbeatable. Simply put, this sets the score right, Kajol -10, trolls - 0. Kajol's post was in response to trolls who have been questioning her over her skin tone over the years.

Take a look at Kajol's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Kajol's Instagram story.

In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan (in a cameo appearance). The film was directed by Revathy and it released last year.

Kajol is best-known for performances in hits as well critically acclaimed films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Baazigar, Gupt, Dushman, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, to name a few.

In the recent years, the actress has starred in the National Award winning Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring husband Ajay Devgn and actor Saif Ali Khan. She also featured in the Netflix film Tribhanga, which marked her digital debut. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Tribhanga was directed by Renuka Sahane and it also starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.