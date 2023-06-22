The Internet Has Big Love For This Clip Of Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Singing

Raveena posted the video. (Courtesy: Raveena Tandon )

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is gradually becoming the internet's favourite. Ahead of her acting debut, Raveena's daughter grabbed the headlines with her singing skill. Credit goes to her social media savvy mom who posted a video on her Instagram yesterday to celebrate World Music Day. The video shows Rasha crooning an English song in a family gathering. Rasha had also shared a video on her social media account. In that video, the young singer chose one of her favourite songs for the performance. It was Valerie by Amy Winehouse.

Raveena expressed her joy in the long caption. It read, "On #worldmusicday I celebrate all those who are gifted with music and song! Our Nation has so much talent and we are blessed that we revel in our music , dance and Art and are free to live the musical life ! Lucky are they.. Ma Saraswatis blessings! I take so much pride in the fact that @rashathadani was blessed with a talent that I never had! You'll agree with me @if you watch till the end!. One graceful singer in the family is enough! Rashas @nrhouseofdesign Maasi and me being the back up singers and indulgent audience."

Actor Sonali Bendre sent love for Rasha. She wrote, "Awwwww" and dropped a heart emoji on it. Actor Samir Soni cheered for the young singer. "What a voice @rashithadani. but I don't think Ma Sarasvati will be too happy with the rest of you," he wrote.

Rasha wrote in the caption of her video, "#worldmusicday with one of my favourites- Valerie by Amy Winehouse." Director Abhishek Kapoor gave a shout out to Rasha. He wrote, "The Always amazing Rasha". Actor Neelam Kothari Soni complimented her with words like "Wow Rasha."

Rasha graduated from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School last month. She is reportedly to make her debut under Abhishek Kapoor's production. From fam jam posts to her stylish looks, Rasha's social media feed is hot and happening.