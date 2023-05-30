Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Graduates. See What Mom Posted

Image was shared by Raveena Tandon. (courtesy: officialraveenatandon)

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani just graduated from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and her mom could not be prouder. To celebrate her 18-year-old daughter's feat, Raveena Tandon shared a bunch of throwback photos and videos from Rasha's childhood along with her graduation picture and we must say the post is all things love. Our personal favourite is however the throwback picture of Raveena with her little munchkin. Sharing the post on Instagram, Mom Raveena simply wrote, "Time Flies … that's true !"



A day back, the teenager herself shared some pictures from her graduation day. In it, we can see Rasha having a gala time with her friends at school. Rasha captioned the post, "Graduation Day."



However, Rasha was not the only celeb kid who graduated this year. Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's younger son Ryan Nene also graduated from the American School of Bombay (ASB). Ryan's father and Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene, who could not contain his joy, shared an adorable post on the happy occasion. Sharing some pictures from the graduation day, he wrote, "Dr Shriram Nene wrote, “Proud Parent moment: Congratulations to my brilliant star on reaching new heights."



Coming back to Raveena Tandon, in April, this year, the actress was awarded the Padma Shri – India's fourth-highest civilian award – at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Raveena Tandon shared a video from the prestigious ceremony. In it, she wrote, “Thank you all for the love and honour. Thank you for your blessings papa, mummy and mom.”

Raveena Tandon married Anil Thadani, a film distributor in 2004. They are parents to Rasha and Ranbir Thadani.