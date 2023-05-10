Viral: Raveena Tandon Gave Kapil Sharma A Peck On The Cheek To Make Up For Saying...

Image was shared by Raveena Tandon. (courtesy: officialraveenatandon)

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is known to leave the country's biggest stars in splits with his impeccable comic timing. While it is rare for Kapil Sharma to be left tongue-tied himself, fans will get to witness an instance of this in a new episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, courtesy of Bollywood star Raveena Tandon. The actress appeared as a guest on the show alongside author Sudha Murthy and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga. In a new promo shared on social media, Raveena Tandon is seen discussing her look in the early years of her career and refers to her classic film Andaz Apna Apna.

In the clip, Raveena Tandon says, "Andaz Apna Apna me aise ghungraale...perm wale baal... Maine kyu banaye waise, ye sab cheezein baad mein sochte he ki yaar...(In Andaz Apna Apna I had such curly hair. Now I wonder why I chose such a style for myself. One realises these things much later).”

To this, Kapil Sharma replies, “I think har kisi ko lagta ki yaar apni purani waali photos dekho na, koi bhi dekhe…"(I think every single person feels the same when look at their old pictures).”

Responding to this, Raveena Tandon adds, "Tum toh abhi ke hi apne photo dekhke bhi yahi bolte hoge?( You must be feeling the same looking at your current pictures too).”

Kapil Sharma is left tongue-tied as the crowd burst into a laughter. Raveena Tandon then quickly stands up and gives Kapil a kiss on his cheek to assuage him. Following this, Kapil Sharma says, “Agar aisi beizzati karke ye sab milna he toh ek do aur kardo. (If I can get a kiss after an insult, I'd prefer you insult me more often.)”

The caption shared by the official page of Sony Entertainment reads, “Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Kappu ke jokes, #RaveenaTandon ki adaayein aur #SuddhaMurthy ji ke mazedaar kissey! Entertainment ka hone wala hai triple dhamakha!”

Watch the promo here:

In April, this year, Raveena Tandon was awarded the Padma Shri – India's fourth-highest civilian award – at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Raveena Tandon had shared a video from the prestigious ceremony. In it, she wrote, “Thank you all for the love and honour. Thank you for your blessings papa, mummy and mom.”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma was last seen in a leading role in the film Zwigato directed by Nandita Das.