Raveena Tandon And MM Keeravaani Receive Their Padma Shri Awards

Actor Raveena Tandon and music composer MM Keeravaani, on Wednesday, were awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma honours in the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Raveena Tandon shared a video on her Instagram handle that shows her receiving the award and captioned it as, "Thankyou all for the love and honour. Thankyou for your blessings papa, mami and mom #padmashri."

In the video, Raveena Tandon can be seen in a golden saree with a black border. Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Neelam Kothari wrote, "Congratulations," while Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons.

Raveena Tandon also shared several photos from the award ceremony on her Instagram handle. The award ceremony was attended by her husband Anil Thadani, daughter Rasha and son Ranbir. The album also includes pictures of Raveena receiving the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu. Also, one with RRR director SS Rajamouli. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "A day of love and celebrations #padmashri #23."

MM Keeravaani, who is known for composing the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu also received the prestigious Padma Shri for his contribution to the field of art. A Twitter user shared a video of the music composer receiving the prestigious award from President Draupadi Murmu. In the image, MM Keeravaani can be seen in a traditional black ensemble.

Earlier this year, the Central government of India announced a total of 106 Padma Awards across categories, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering and more.