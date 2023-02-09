Asked If She And Karisma Kapoor Are Friends, What Raveena Tandon Said

Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in Andaz Apna Apna

Raveena Tandon has revealed a list of actresses she considered her friends way back in the Nineties (and still does) and guess who isn't on it - Karisma Kapoor, with whom Raveena is believed to have had an intense rivalry all those decades ago. Speaking to ANI, Raveena named several of her contemporaries as people she hung out, among them – Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa (presumably Shetty and not Shirodkar), Sridevi, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Neelam, Manisha Koirala. Urmila Matondkar and Madhoo. Shilpa and Raveena, both of whom once dated actor Akshay Kumar, have made appearances on each other's Instagram and danced together on an episode of talent show Super Dancer, which Shilpa judges, last year. Karisma was mentioned in the interview, but not as one of those on Raveena's friend list.

"Whenever we all meet, we meet so warmly and there are times we party together, even in those days we used to," Raveena Tandon told ANI about the actresses she named, "I used to go pick up Urmila and we used to go for the Holi parties together."

They still share warm vibes, Raveena said – barring some whom she did not name. "So we are all still in touch with each other. Some of them were jealous also and would only keep to themselves, we are fine with that. The rest of us are still very close and there's that certain bond we all still have. We are always on each other's Insta, always complimenting each other, always pressing 'likes' for each other, always doing things for each other," Raveena Tandon told ANI, adding, "Now we can sit back and laugh at a lot of things."

While speaking about Andaz Apna Apna, in which she co-starred with Karisma Kapoor, Raveena was asked if Karisma was also one of her friends. Her reply was brief: "We do meet socially but I think she has her set circle."

Watch the interview here:

The fraught Raveena-Karisma dynamic made for spicy copy in Bollywood gossip magazines of the 90s. On an episode of Koffee With Karan, Farah Khan revealed that the actresses had a "teenage spat" on the sets of 1994 film Aatish, the songs of which Farah choreographed. "They were hitting each other with their wigs," Farah said, "One was hitting, the other was stamping her foot with her heel. It was quite childish. I am sure they will laugh about it now."

Raveena Tandon, star of hit films like Ziddi and Mohra, was last seen on the big screen in KGF: Chapter 2. She also starred in the web-series Aranyak last year.