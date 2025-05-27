How Raveena Tandon Confronted Farah Khan For Spreading Rumours About Her Fight With Karisma Kapoor

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Farah Khan hosts a popular YouTube cooking show with celebrity guests. Raveena Tandon recently appeared and confronted Farah about rumors. Tandon denied claims of a feud with Karisma Kapoor during filming.

For the unversed, Farah Khan has a successful YouTube channel where she showcases her cooking skills along with her celebrity friends. She has many industry people visiting her home to whip up a lip-smacking meal, while they chat and have fun.

The latest celebrity was none other than Raveena Tandon. But what caught everyone's attention from the episode was when Raveena Tandon confronted Farah Khan for spreading rumours about her catfight with Karisma Kapoor. The allegation had taken place on the sets of Karisma and Raveena's 1994 film Aatish: Feel The Fire.

Raveena told Farah, "Sab jagah aapne jaa k bola k humare jhagde ho rahe the. Humlogo k konse jhagde ho rahey they? (You went everywhere and said that fights were happening on set. When did we fight?)"

Farah remained adamant in her statement, as she said, "Arey true hai ye. (It's all true!)"

Raveena reverted, "Maine kya jhagda kiya? Mai toh apna kar rahi thi, and meri jo dancer ladkiya jo dost hai unke saath ek dusre ko non-veg jokes suna rahe the. (What did I do? I was sitting with dancers who were my friends, and they were sharing non-veg jokes.)"

Farah Khan was a choreographer for one of the songs in Aatish: Feel The Fire.

Back in 2007 on one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, Johar had asked her about the worst catfight that she has witnessed between two actresses.

Farah mentioned Karisma and Raveena's fight, and shared, "They were hitting each other with their wigs. One was hitting, the other was stamping her foot with her heel. It was quite childish. I am sure they will laugh about it now."

Raveena stood by her word as she denied any such feud with Karisma Kapoor.