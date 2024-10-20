Karwa Chauth 2024: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Rajput Arrive At Sunita Kapoor's House To Perform Rituals

It's that time of the year when Bollywood wives observe fast for the longevity of their husbands. Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Mira Rajput, Lali Dhawan and her daughter-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan, Geeta Basra, Reema Jain and her daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain were pictured arriving at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's house to observe Karwa Chauth rituals on Sunday evening. Sunita Kapoor is known for hosting Karwa Chauth festivities at her house with much grandeur every year. The Bollywood wives were dressed in their traditional best. Raveena Tandon wore a white anarkali suit and teamed it with a pink dupatta. She wore flowers in her bun. Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty posed with BFF Akanksha Malhotra for the shutterbugs. Shilpa wore a red lehenga for the occasion.

Mira Rajput channeled her festive fervour in a pink saree. She also posed for the shutterbugs.

Joining the bandwagon were the OG Bollywood wives - Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey. They arrived together. Maheep wore a bright pink saree while Bhavana Pandey wore a purple sharara. Neelam also wore a red ensemble, in keeping with the spirit of the occasion. David Dhawan's wife Lali Dhawan arrived with daughter-in-law Jaanvi at Sunita's house. The host, Anil Kapoor, made a stunning appearance as well.

Last year, Shilpa Shetty shared a video on her Instagram feed to give us an inside glimpse of their celebrations. In the video, we can see Sunita Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Reema Jain, producer Akanksha Malhotra performing the rituals sitting at one table. In another table we can see Mira Rajput, Natasha Dalal, Mana Shetty, Geeta Basra performing the rituals. Shilpa Shetty wrote in the caption, "Happy Karva Chauth ladies .Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for all the meticulous planning and doing all the rituals with so much love." Take a look:

Sunita Kapoor is married to Anil Kapoor and the couple are parents to Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor.