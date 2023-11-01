Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Natasha Dalal Perform The Rituals At Sunita Kapoor's House

Shilpa shared this video. (Courtesy: ShilpaShetty)

Sunita Kapoor, who hosts Karwa Chauth festivities at her Mumbai residence every year, did no different this year too. On Wednesday, Bollywood wives assembled at her place to celebrate the festivities. Shilpa Shetty shared a video on her Instagram feed to give us an inside glimpse of their celebrations. In the video, we can see Sunita Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Reema Jain (Raj Kapoor's sister), producer Akanksha Malhotra performing the rituals sitting at one table. In another table we can see Mira Rajput, Natasha Dalal, Mana Shetty, Geeta Basra performing the rituals. Shilpa Shetty wrote in the caption, "Happy Karva Chauth ladies .Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for all the meticulous planning and doing all the rituals with so much love." Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of her sargi (a Karwa Chauth thali that is traditionally given by mother-in-law) on her Instagram story. For the occasion, Shilpa wore a pink saree and looked pretty. Take a look:

Mira Rajput shared a glimpse of her mehendi on her Instagram story. Mira Rajput wore a red saree for the occasion.

Sunita Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures from the festivities last year too. Sunita shared three pictures. The first picture was a group photo of all the women who attended the celebrations. It included Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Padmini Kolhapure, Akanksha Malhotra, Reema Jain and Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal among others. In the second picture, Sunita Kapoor could be seen posing with Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa could be seen wearing a gorgeous red saree. In the third picture, the star-wife could be seen posing with her sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor and her Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-stars Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey.

Sunita Kapoor wrote in the caption, "I've always believed that festivals are about belief, faith and tradition. Karwa Chauth isn't just a day of fasting for your husband's long life, it's also a day for women to come together to celebrate each other. So wherever you are, and whatever your belief and faith might be, I hope you have a day filled with love, warmth and celebrations!" Take a look:

Sunita Kapoor is married to Anil Kapoor and the couple are parents to Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor.