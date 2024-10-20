Kajol's LOL Karwa Chauth Post With Shah Rukh Khan Is So Worth The Wait - "29 Years To The OG"

As the whole of Bollywood is getting ready to celebrate Karwa Chauth celebrations in style, Kajol shared a light moment on Instagram. Sharing a still from her superhit 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge with Shah Rukh Khan, she reminded fans who the OG of Karwa Chauth is. She added the caption, "29 years to the OG of Karva Chauth... wishing everyone a very hungry and successful Karva chauth .. maybe go to Maratha mandir and see the film" along with the post.

For the uninitiated, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge featured an elaborate Karwa Chauth scene. Kajol's Simran is engaged to get married to Kuljeet, played by Parmeet Sethi. But on the holy occasion of Karwa Chauth, she refuses to break her fast with him. So she devises a plan and ends up breaking her fast with Raj, played by Shah Rukh.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released on October 20, 1995 and co-incides with Karwa Chauth 2024.

Recently, Kajol opened up about how she wanted to quit acting, but it was her dear friend Shah Rukh who inspired her to stick around. Opening up about her burnout after just three films, Kajol said, "I remember turning around and telling my mother at that time, 'You know, mom, I'm done. Wow. I'm burnt out. At the tender age of 18-and-a-half, I am done. I cannot move anymore. I cannot cry anymore. I cannot put glycerine anymore. I can't, I don't want to do these films anymore."

This is when Shah Rukh Khan shared few words of wisdom that kept her going through the years. "I remember, I finished the film. And I remember before that, Shah Rukh was like, 'you know you just have to learn how to act,'" she recalled.

Kajol will be next seen in the murder mystery Do Patti, which starts streaming on Netfix October 25 onwards. The movie is produced by Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films in association with Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures.

