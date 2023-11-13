Diwali 2023: A Blockbuster Pic Featuring Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon And Tamannaah

Image was shared by Bhagyashree. (Courtesy: bhagyashree.online)

A day prior to Diwali, Shilpa Shetty and her family hosted a grand party, inviting her friends from the industry. The party, held in Mumbai on Saturday, was attended by some of the biggest names in the film fraternity including Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sushmita Sen, Bhumi Pednekar and others. A day after the celebration ended, Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree took it upon herself to share some inside pics of herself and her friends at the party. In a bunch of pictures shared on her feed on Sunday, we can see the actress posing with Raveena Tandon, Tamannaah and the hostess Shilpa Shetty herself.

Bhagyashree captioned the post, "Diwali Vibes with the hostess with the mostest (super vibes, super food, super fun). Thank you @theshilpashetty ... lovely party."

See what the actress posted:

The host of the party, Shilpa Shetty opted for a maroon lehenga and looked absolutely stunnng. She posed with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan for pictures. She was also pictured with her sister Shamita and mom Sunanda Shetty, who looked just as gorgeous as her. Here's a look at the host posing with her family.

Shilpa Shetty's diwali bash was attended by some of the biggest stars from the Bollywood industry. Haider star Shahid Kapoor attended the grand diwali party with his better half Mira Rajput. Mira Rajut opted for a pastel shade lehenga while Shahid complemented her in a blue kurta. Aarya actor Sushmita Sen was also seen attending the party with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The couple also posed for a couple of pictures before entering the venue. The couple was seen attending another diwali party together earlier this week.

See the pictures below:

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty got married in 2009. They are parents to son Viaan and daughter Samisha.