'OG' Raveena Tandon's Tip Tip Barsa Paani Moves But Make It Quick (Style)

Raveena Tandon in a still from the video. (courtesy: thequickstyle)

Raveena Tandon will perhaps be the only actress who will come to your mind when you hear the Tip Tip song. Raveena Tandon's fans were in for a treat when the actress danced to her popular track with the dance group, Quick Style. The Norwegian dance crew is on a spree recreating some of Bollywood's most iconic dance numbers with the “OG” actors. The latest star on their list is Raveena Tandon, who set the Internet on fire with her stunning moves to Tip Tip, a peppy version of the classic 90s track Tip Tip Barsa Paani from her film Mohra with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Dressed in a black crop top and blue jeans, Raveena Tandon looks stunning as she introduces some new steps to the catchy song, with Quick Style dancers grooving alongside her. Sharing the video on Instagram, Quick Style wrote, “Different when you do it with the originals.”

In the comments section, Raveena Tandon joked about the expression of one of the dancers, Nasir Sirikhan. When he wrote: “Raveena Tandon said it looks like am in pain (in the clip),” the actress replied: “Yes I did (laughing icon).”

Watch Raveena Tandon's dance performance to Tip Tip with the Norwegian dancers here:

The Tip Tip song was recreated in 2021 for the film Sooryavanshi. This time it was picturised on Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar.

Before Raveena Tandon, Quick Style collaborated with Suniel Shetty. The clip starts with the dancers performing to Suniel Shetty's hit track Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum. They are soon joined by the actor himself. “Felt like we have known him (Suniel Shetty) for years,” read the caption on the post. The song was originally featured in the 1995 movie Takkar, which starred Sonali Bendre opposite Suniel Shetty.

Quick Style has also collaborated with Virat Kohli and Anil Kapoor and the results have been full-on entertaining.