Watch: Virat Kohli Dances With Norway Dance Crew Quick Style In Mumbai

Virat Kohli and Norwegian dance group Quick Style's video is going viral on social media.

Former Captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli met the Norwegian dance group Quick Style following the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He took to Instagram to share the same. The cricket legend was also seen shaking a leg to 'Stereo Nation's' song 'Ishq' along with the group.

A Quick Style member lifts a cricket bat at the start of the video, unsure of what to do with it. Wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans, "King Kohli" enters the scene and instructs the dance crew on how to use the bat as they groove to the music.

The video was jointly shared by their Instagram accounts and is captioned, "When Virat meets Quick Style." Since being shared an hour ago, the video has amassed two million views and 5.4 lakh likes.

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is also the cricketer's wife, reacted to the post with fire emojis.

"76th Century celebration move got leaked" remarked another user.

Some people also praised the cricketer for his dance moves.

"Just look at your sync man!" said a user.

Another user said, "Virat teaching them cricket and QS teaching him dance. Isn't this just perfect?"

"Insane," said another person.

"Better moves than many Bollywood actors!" said another person.

Before this, the cricketer had also shared a picture of himself posing with the members of the dance crew. "Guess who I met in mumbai," wrote Virat Kohli in his Instagram post.

The all-male dance group based in Norway that went viral on the internet through Indian music dance numbers, is on a visit to India. The group became a viral sensation on the internet after dropping hit performances on top Bollywood songs like "Sadi Galli" from the film 'Tanu Weds Manu" and "Kala Chashma" from 'Baar Baar Dekho'.