Suniel Shetty's 'Takkar' With The Quick Style. IYKYK (If You Don't, Watch Here)

Suniel Shetty with The Quick Style. ( courtesy: thequickstyle)

Not too long ago, the world watched as a Norwegian dance group broke the Internet with their take on Katrina Kaif-Sidharth Malhotra's Kala Chashma. Since then, the dance group, known as Quick Style, have been a household name not just in India but globally. Now, much to the joy of fans and dance lovers, the group is currently visiting India. While on the trip, Quick Style has been collaborating with some of the biggest names in the country to share one social media gem after another. On Wednesday, Quick Style was seen dancing with one of Bollywood's most loved actors, Suniel Shetty. The clip, shared on Instagram, begins with the dance group grooving to one of Suniel Shetty's most famous songs Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum. Towards the end of the clip, they are joined by Suniel Shetty who looks dapper in a pair of denim jeans and a white shirt. Oh, and do not miss the sunglasses. In the clip, the actor shakes a leg with Quick Style and the result is all kinds of awesome. The song was originally featured in the 1995 movie Takkar, starring Sonali Bendre and Suniel Shetty.

The video was shared by Quick Style with the caption, “Felt like we have known him for years,” and tagged the actor. Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty commented, “Best,” with heart emojis. The actor's son, Ahan Shetty commented, “Love this, papa.” Rapper Badshah simply said, “OG.” Mahima Chaudhry replied with heart emojis. Archana Puran Singh gushed: “Haha awesome.” Jibraan Khan said: “Legend,” with a fire emoji.

Watch the fun video here:

Before Suniel Shetty, the Quick Style boys also danced with Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli. The video begins with a member of the dance group who picks up a cricket bat but appears uncertain about what to do with it. After performing a few moves, Virat approaches him to take the bat. Other members of the crew then join in, and they begin dancing to Stereo Nation's Ishq. Virat shared the video on social media and wrote, “When Virat and Quick Style (cricket bat emoji and dance emoji),” and tagged Quick Style.

The video has since become popular on the internet, with fans flooding the comments section with compliments. Superstar Anushka Sharma, who is married to Virat Kohli, expressed her admiration for the clip by dropping fire emojis in the comments section. Actor Aparshakti Khurana also reacted to the video by saying, "Woah." Virat's former teammate and spinner Harbhajan Singh commented, “Superb.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in the crime thriller Operation Fryday. He will appear in the next instalment of the Hera Pheri film franchise.