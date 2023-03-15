Watch: Norway Dance Group's Performance Inside Mumbai Local Train Takes Internet By Storm

The viral dance group is currently visiting India

Norwegian dance crew, 'The Quick Style', which set the internet ablaze last year with their excellent dancing skills, has been touring different cities across the world. The viral dance group is currently visiting India, much to the excitement of fans and followers. After shaking a leg with Virat Kohli on the song 'Ishq' by Stereo Nation, another video of them performing in a Mumbai local train has taken the internet by storm.

In a video posted on their official Instagram account, the men can be seen dancing to the catchy track 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar' on the Mumbai local as passengers on the train watch them with curiosity and amusement.

''Our first step in a local train in India #Mumbai,'' the video caption reads.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with Indians being overjoyed to watch their dance performance. The video has already garnered more than 40 lakh views, 6 lakh likes and more than 4300 comments.

Many on the internet expressed that they were eagerly waiting for them to come to India, while others jokingly asked them how they managed to dance in a Mumbai local train. One user joked, ''How on earth did u get free space in a local Mumbai train?!?!'' Another said, ''From Delhi metro to Mumbai local trains, we're always there to vibe along with your unique quick style.''

Boat co-founder Aman Gupta also commented on the video saying, "Vah. boAt Maja aaya dekh kar." Mumbai Indians reacted to the post and wrote, ''Mumbai Local + @thequickstyle = First class experience.''

"Vibe hai vibe, awesome I hope you all are enjoying Indian food also,'' a third added. ''Living for this India takeover,'' wrote a fourth while a fifth said, ''This was so fun.''

The group became a viral sensation on the internet after dropping hit performances on top Bollywood songs like 'Sadi Galli' from the film 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Kala Chashma' from 'Baar Baar Dekho.'



