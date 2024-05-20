Watch: Anil Kapoor And Norwegian Dance Group Quick Style Collaborate For Crew Song Naina

Image instagrammed by Quick Style. (courtesy: QuickStyle)

Good music always transcends boundaries. Oh, and, when a song features vocals by Diljit Dosanjh, it's bound to become a global hit. Need proof? Just take a look at Anil Kapoor's Instagram page. The veteran actor has posted a video in collaboration with the Norwegian dance group Quick Style. The video begins with Anil Kapoor listening to Diljit and Badshah's hit number Naina from the film Crew. While enjoying the peppy beats, Anil Kapoor says, “I know exactly who'd love this.” Next, we get a glimpse of Quick Style grooving to the track. Oh boy. They do it with so much ease. Reacting to the post, a member of Quick Style, Nasir Sirikhan, wrote, “This dance was so comfortable to do.” Another member of the group, William Gamborg, commented, “This song (heart-eyed face) emoji.”

For those who don't know, Diljit Dosanjh portrayed the character of Customs Officer Jaiveer Singh in the film. Crew features Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film has been jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit.

In a conversation with Variety, Rhea Kapoor discussed the possibility of making Crew's sequel. She mentioned, “I really get scared of sequels, I'm so afraid of them, Ekta (Kapoor, co-producer) gets so annoyed with me… but this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel. I was like, this is crazy. This is insane. There's so much excitement and joy around this film that this time I might actually just do it. But I actually think that this film could make a really fun sequel because the end is open ended.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Crew 2 out of 5 stars. Click here to read the review.