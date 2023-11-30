Watch: Diljit Dosanjh And Quick Style's 'Bhangra' Performance Delights Internet

The video has amassed over 6.6 million views on Instagram

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's recent collaboration with the famous Norwegian dance crew, 'The Quick Style' has taken the internet by storm. The Punjabi singer-actor was seen doing Bhangra on his song "Intense" with the dance group.

The video starts with Mr Dosanjh shaking a leg to the song and soon the members of the group join in and break into Bhangra.

The video was jointly shared by their Instagram accounts and is captioned, "BHANGRA NEVER FAILS."

So far, the video has amassed over 6.6 million views on Instagram with over 5.1 lakh likes.

The internet loved the collab and many users wrote, "The Collab we needed."

A user wrote, "Love the choice of outfits! Super stylish and super QS!"

Another user wrote, "Only you can make everyone irrespective of their caste, colour dance and sing on Punjabi numbers..:: Jeeyyooooo."

"Bhangra is the best," the third user wrote.

"Best reel of my life," the fourth user commented.

"Best Video on the Internet," the fifth user wrote.

Earlier, the Norwegian dance group collaborated with former captain of the Indian cricket team Viral Kohli. The cricket legend was also seen shaking a leg to 'Stereo Nation's' song 'Ishq' along with the group.

A Quick Style member lifts a cricket bat at the start of the video, unsure of what to do with it. Wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans, "King Kohli" enters the scene and instructs the dance crew on how to use the bat as they groove to the music.