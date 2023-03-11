Norway Dance Crew Quick Style Is In India, Shares News On Instagram

Their tour is generating excitement thanks to the story.

Quick Style, the all-male dance group based in Norway that went viral on the internet through Indian music dance numbers, is on a visit to India. They shared this news with their followers on their Instagram story. The group shared videos of their flight journey to India.

These Instagram Stories are widely shared on the Internet by social media users.

The group became a viral sensation on the internet after dropping hit performances on top Bollywood songs like 'Sadi Galli' from the film 'Tanu Weds Manu" and "Kala Chashma" from "Baar Baar Dekho."

Recently, their dance performance, which was based on the tune of an old Kishore Kumar song, also went viral on social media.

The viral dance group recently performed at the Dubai Shopping Festival and took to Instagram to share a small snippet of their dance, which has gone viral.

The video shows the group members grooving to the hit Hindi song 'Jehda Nasha', enthralling the audience.

"GRATEFUL to perform together!" wrote dance group Quick Style along with the video. They also posted two hashtags #mydsf and #mydubai in the video's caption.