Watch: Norwegian Dance Crew And Singer Usher Perform To 'Kala Chashma' With A Twist

Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style, has been dominating social media for quite some time now. The dance crew became an overnight sensation after it grooved to Badshah's 'Kala Chashma' from the movie 'Baar Baar Dekho'. Now, the group has again wowed social media users with their dance moves on the same Bollywood song but with a twist.

Taking to Instagram, the group shared a video featuring American singer Usher. The clip opened to show one of the members of the crew starting the dance in their signature style and others soon joining in. Moments later, as the song changes in the middle of their performance, Usher is seen walking into the room to join the dance group.

The Quick Style shared the clip just a day ago and since then it has accumulated more than three million views and over 321,000 likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with fire and clapping emojis.

While one user wrote, "Omg when usher does the same steps he makes it look so different and cool! uufff! Usher effects hit different," another said, "Top level accomplished".

A third user commented, "When legends meet legends." A fourth added, "Legendary!! Killing it boys!"

Meanwhile, last month, the dance crew left the internet stunned with the performance on 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha', featuring Bollywood star Anil Kapoor. "Always listen to the seasoned one," the group had captioned the post. In the clip, Anil Kapoor was spotted sitting in a corner, instructing the boys to turn around. The video garnered more than three million views and nearly 400,000 likes.

