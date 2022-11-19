Internet Is All Hearts Over 45-Year-Old Orangutan 'Auntie' Bonnie

Many users left red heart emojis for the cute antics of the "auntie" orangutan.

Orangutans are majestic creatures. They are fun, loving and can bring a smile on anyone's face if they are having a bad day. Recently, a zoo shared a video of a 45-year-old orangutan who is one of the "silliest orangutans" you will ever see.

In the video shared by Smithsonian's National Zoo on Instagram, the orangutan is seen having fun with other members of its family. The playful orangutan taps on the other orangutan's head whenever it would remove the cloth from its head. This continues two more times and is too funny to watch.

Watch the video here:

The zoo, in the caption of the video wrote, "At 45 years old, Bonnie is one of the silliest orangutans you'll ever meet! Even though her last offspring was born more than three decades ago-our very own Kiko-her maternal instinct remains strong. She is a wonderful "auntie" and playmate for Redd, and she unabashedly dotes on him. Often, she will make a squeaking vocalization to grab his attention and signify her desire to play."

They added that Bonnie knows how to "charm" the primate team. "She will make funny vocalizations, break out some dance moves or knock on doors to get keepers' attention. Then, she lets them know she's ready for treats! One of her favorites is diluted fruit juice, which keepers serve in a small paper cup. If this vessel yields too small a portion for her liking, Bonnie will grab one of her enrichment buckets and hold it up to the mesh, hoping for a more generous pour!" Smithsonian's National Zoo continued.

"Love her playful nature! Just a kid at heart!" said one user.

A second commented, "I love watching this and reading about them. How precious they are. Thank you for sharing this."

A third said, "Just like me playing with my niece/nephews! Being the aunt is the best!"

"I Love the smile on her face just before she talks under the sheet the first time video. So displaying of her heart," said another user.

