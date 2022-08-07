Watch: Anand Mahindra Shares Adorable Video Of Orangutan Feeding Tiger Cubs

The video has garnered more than 90,000 views and left internet in awe.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, is an avid social media user and he frequently shares fascinating posts that pique the interest of internet users. This time too, he has caught netizens' attention by sharing a heartwarming video of an orangutan feeding, playing and taking care of three tiger cubs.

In the clip, the orangutan can be seen feeding the baby tigers milk out of a bottle and then embracing and cuddling with them just like a mother. "Sometimes you feel like your kids belong to a different species but you're crazy about them nevertheless!" Mr Mahindra captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

Sometimes you feel like your kids belong to a different species but you're crazy about them nevertheless! 😊 pic.twitter.com/rD9IGohPQq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2022

Shared just a few hours back, the video has already garnered more than 90,000 views and over 5,000 likes. It has left netizens in awe. While some called the video "endearing," others wrote that the short clip is a "Perfect example to be affectionate to each other. Much to learn from the animal kingdom".

One user said, "Somehow animals have better equality and inclusion whereas humans need to be trained and retrained on this subject." Another wrote, "Animals loving other animals is pure bliss."

"These cubs will be banana eaters and vegans," a third user jokingly commented, while a fourth simply added, "Maternal instinct is ultimate... it overrules everything else".

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Mr Mahindra also posted an image of a Lego store in Manhattan, New York. The industrialist was pretty amused by the fact that Taj Mahal Lego was out of stock whereas the White House set of toy blocks was full in stock.

"Lego store in Manhattan New York. Interesting that the Taj Mahal flies off the shelf faster and is out of stock but the White House is plentiful... Maybe there should be some kind of LEGO group Index of relative brand values!" the Mahindra Group Chairman said in his tweet.