Anand Mahindra Posts Photo Of 'Out Of Stock' Taj Mahal Lego Set In New York Store, Talks About Brand Value

The chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, is an enthusiastic social media user who frequently shares posts that pique users' interest. A recent post shared by Mr Mahindra on Twitter is gaining traction on social media.

The businessman posted an image of a Lego store in Manhattan, New York, on Thursday. Mr Mahindra was pretty amused by the fact that The Taj Mahal Lego was out of stock whereas The White House set of toy blocks was in full stock.

Lego store in Manhattan New York. Interesting that the Taj Mahal flies off the shelf faster and is out of stock but the White House is plentiful…Maybe there should be some kind of @LEGO_Group Index of relative brand values! pic.twitter.com/5tgZdwNxCQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 4, 2022

"Lego store in Manhattan New York. Interesting that the Taj Mahal flies off the shelf faster and is out of stock but the White House is plentiful... Maybe there should be some kind of LEGO group Index of relative brand values!" the Mahindra Group Chairman said in his August 4 tweet.

The post amassed more than 1,700 likes and over 100 retweets. It triggered a barrage of reactions from Mr Mahindra's followers and other Twitter users. Some of them also pointed out that the Taj Mahal Lego set was costlier than the White House box.

"Taj Mahal is a Wonder of the World whereas White House isn't. I feel that's the reason the sale is high for Taj Mahal," said a user.

"And, see the price of Taj Mahal is costlier than the White House," commented another.

The Lego Group, making building blocks since 1949, has headquarters in Billund, Denmark. The brand's flagship product comes in various colours, has interlocking plastic blocks and is sold with a range of gears and other accessories.

Various combinations of Lego parts can be used to make structures, vehicles, and useful robots. Anything created can be taken apart and the parts used to build new things.

