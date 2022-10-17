Watch: Anil Kapoor And Norwegian Dance Crew Recreate Iconic Song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha

The video accumulated more than one million views in just few hours.

Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style, has been dominating social media for quite some time now. The dance crew became an overnight sensation after it grooved to Badshah's 'Kala Chashma' from the movie 'Baar Baar Dekho'. Now, the group has collaborated with Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor to perform on 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha'.

"Always listen to the seasoned one," The Quick Style captioned the post, which has now accumulated more than one million views and over 245,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

The clip opened to show the dance crew turning to look at one of the dancers who was seen portraying a woman. Seconds later, as the camera panned out, Anil Kapoor was spotted sitting in the corner, instructing the boys to turn around. At the end of the video, the actor was then seen running in the opposite direction as all the other boys followed him.

The video was uploaded just a few hours ago. Internet users flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. While some of them called Anil Kapoor a "legend", others simply wrote that this was the "best thing" they saw on the internet today.

Viral Video | Bureaucrat Shares Video Of "Captivating" Changlang In Arunachal Pradesh

"Damnnnnnn, Anil Kapoor is the GOAT! (Greatest Of All Time)," wrote one user. "The Bollywood Legend @anilskapoor," said another.

A third commented, "One of the most brilliant individual both ON and OFF screen," while fourth added, "how cute all of you".

Meanwhile, last month, the dance crew left the internet stunned with their performance at Times Square, New York. They danced on 'Kala Chasma'. Their video garnered more than 2 million views on Instagram in less than three days.