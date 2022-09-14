Norwegian Dance Group Grooves To 'Kala Chashma' At Times Square, Video Goes Viral

The reel has garnered over 2 million views on Instagram in less than three days

Norwegian dance crew, Quick Style, has been dominating social media for quite some time now. The dance group became an overnight sensation after it grooved to 'Kala Chashma', from Katrina Kaif-Siddharth Malhotra-starrer 'Baar Baar Dekho', at a wedding. The group put up a high-octane performance replete with animated expressions and sleek moves. The video took over the internet and had people raving about how beautifully it has been choreographed. Now, the troupe is making headlines again as it decided on a coordinated dance on the same number at Times Square, New York.

The group left the crowd at Times Square spellbound with their dance moves to 'Kala Chashma'. And if the number of views on the video is anything to go by, the internet is in love with the troupe's take on the song. The reel has garnered over 2 million views on Instagram in less than three days and shows no signs of slowing down. Fans have also flooded the comments section with compliments.

The song has won singer Neha Kakkar's heart as well. She reshared their post on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “@thequickstyle Boys Killing it on My Verse this time!"

Netizens are in awe of the video and can't help but drop compliments in the comment section. A user commented, “Never stop you guys,” another user wrote, “THIS IS MASHALLAH.” “I wanna dance with you guys,” the third commented.

The group posted another video of themselves dancing to the song 'Sauda Khara Khara'. The video shows the all-men group dressed in dapper suits as they dance to the Punjabi superhit song. Posted on Monday, the video has already received over 1 million views on Instagram.

The caption of the video reads, “Kiss or slap? Ask @google!”