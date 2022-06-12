Norway Dance Crew Grooves To Kala Chashma At Wedding, Wins Internet

The guests at the wedding are seen having a blast

When a banger Bollywood track is playing out loud, it is almost impossible not to tap your feet. But this dance crew from Norway did a lot more than just tap their feet to the beats of the popular party anthem Kala Chashma at a wedding. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a group of dancers and movement directors from a troupe named 'Quick Style' are seen dancing on the fun number. The group put up a high-octane performance replete with animated expressions and sleek moves, the clip shows.

The guests at the wedding are seen having a blast as they cheer for the all-men group. And if the number of views on the video is anything to go by, the internet is in love with the troupe's take on Kala Chashma. The Reels shared by Yasin Tatby, one of the dancers, has garnered over 7 million views on Instagram in less than five days and show no signs of slowing down.

Fans have also flooded the comments section with compliments. Choreographer and content creator Nicole Concessao spoke for most viewers when she wrote, “OH MY GOD. Hit this one out of the park and how. Complete entertainment.”

Another viewer said, “If this doesn't happen in my wedding then l ain't going to proceed further.” One fan noted, “Wow, they actually felt the song...it's insanely dope.”

The same video was shared on the official page of the dance company, along with the caption, “When Katrina Kaif doesn't show up to your brother's wedding, u gotta do it yourself.”

Also, this Katrina Kaif song is not the only Bollywood number that the dance crew swayed to at the wedding. The team soon followed the Kala Chashma video with a clip of them dancing to the iconic 90s song Chura Ke Dil Mera from Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Sharing the fun video, the team said, “Don't worry Ed SherKhan got you.”

And this time along with several viewers, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who featured in the original song, too commented on the post and said, “Omg !! You guys are slaying it. Really stole my heart,” referring to the lyrics of the song.

Following the thunderous response that the dance crew received not just at the wedding but also now on social media, fans are waiting for the next Bollywood performance by the talented troupe.