Madhya Pradesh Man Fulfils Friend's Last Wish, Dances At His Funeral, Heart-Touching Video Goes Viral

A man in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, danced with tears in his eyes at a funeral procession. It was his close friend's funeral, and he was honouring his friend's last wish. The video of the dance of Ambalal Prajapati, a resident of Jawasia village in Mandsaur district, went viral on social media platforms, along with a letter written by his late friend Sohanlal Jain (71).

Watch the video here:

In Mandsaur, India 🇮🇳, friendship transcended death



When social worker Sohanlal Jain passed away his close friend Ambalal Prajapat honored a final promise — dancing in front of his funeral procession as a tribute to their unbreakable bond.



A heart-touching moment from Javasia… pic.twitter.com/v2WyxKhaLQ — Akhil Brahmand (@akhilbrahmand) July 31, 2025

Also Read | Foreigner's Wholesome Farewell Post For Bengaluru Goes Viral: "Mix Of Madness And Pure Joy"

The video shows Prajapati (51) dancing when the bier carrying his friend's body was taken out for the last rites earlier this week. As he fulfilled his promise, neighbours and locals were gathered there in silence, most were moved by Prajapati's unique gesture.

Ambalal told news agency PTI, "I had promised my friend I would dance during his last journey, and I did. He was more than a friend; he was like my shadow."

Also Read | Meet The 'Duckies': Locals In UK Town Volunteer As Duck-Crossing Wardens

"One rarely sees this kind of bond. Sohanlal ji had asked Ambalal to dance, and he fulfilled it with full devotion. May such friendships live on," Pandit Rakesh Sharma, who was present at the rituals, said.

The letter mentioned: "Ambalal and Shankarlal should dance together in front of my bier. And if I've ever made a mistake knowingly or unknowingly, please forgive me."

Prajapati told the agency that Jain was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and was undergoing treatment at Ratlam, Mandsaur and in a hospital in Ahmedabad. Eventually, he lost the battle.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with users hailing the "male friendship". One user wrote, "An example of friendship. Friend danced during the last journey, fulfilled Sohanlal's last promise!"

Another user said that it was a "heart-touching moment" in Javasia village that proves that true friendship lives on, even after death.