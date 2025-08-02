Meet The 'Duckies': Locals In UK Town Volunteer As Duck-Crossing Wardens

In the charming town of Thirsk, North Yorkshire, a group of residents have taken on a unique role - escorting 20 ducks safely across the road to their evening roost, The Metro. The ducks had previously made the trip unsupervised, resulting in the tragic loss of four duck lives. To prevent further accidents, the locals, affectionately known as "duckies," stepped in to help.

Every evening, the "duckies" place cones around the ducks' preferred crossing spot and watch over them until they settle in for the night. The reason behind the ducks' daily migration remains a mystery, but some believe it's to avoid river predators. This unusual job has brought the community together, showcasing the power of kindness and compassion.

Emma-Jayne Hutchings, 48, volunteers and told The Metro, "It is really heartwarming and adorable escorting the ducks on their walk. You know when they are leaving, as they all start quacking like a call to arms, and then they march up in two battalions."

"It has brought a wealth of community spirit, with all parts getting involved to make sure the ducks are safe. We have been donated high-vis jackets to wear and food for the ducks. The local pub, the Mowbray Arms, provides us with cups of tea or coffee whilst we watch over them. Not just that, it has been a really nice way to meet like-minded people who have since become friends," she said.

The formation of the 'duckies' was the brainchild of Jodie Wood, 41, who set up a Facebook page and now organises volunteers alongside Emma to keep the ducks safe.

What's more, the group has officially gone viral and has received support across the globe from countries like Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, and Italy. Jodie revealed that it's not all fun and games though when volunteering as a duckie.

"Sometimes we get drunk revellers trying to touch them, mess with them and walk through them," she revealed.