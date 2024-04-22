Rubber Duck Released In Ireland Found 644 Km Away After 18 Years

The rubber duck toy was found a pretty good condition.

In a bizarre incident, a rubber duck that escaped a failed world record attempt nearly 18 years ago in Ireland has been found by a teenager 400 miles (644 km) away, New York Post said in a report. The duck was part of 150,000 yellow toys that were launched into the River Liffey in Dublin as part of the charity World Duck Race in June 2006. The race was meant to take the ducks one kilometre down the river and under five bridges.

But several broke into the sea despite the organisers' best attempts. Now, so many years later, one duck has been found nearly 650 kilometres away on the island of Stronsay in the Orkney archipelago in Scotland.

It was found by Filip Miller, 13, who was walking his dogs. He brought the toy home and his mother Marion noticed the writing on it.

"The spring tides have been really high recently, and my son was walking the dogs along the shore. He was finding some bits and pieces and then he said, 'There's a rubber duck'," the woman told the Post.

Photos posted by the teen show that despite the years at sea, the duck was still in relatively good condition, still having a bright orange beak, dark eyes and the race's information printed on its front.

"I had a look at it and saw writing on it. That's when I saw it said, 'World Record Duck Race, Ireland 2006,' and so we got a bit excited and started Googling it," Marion further said.

Each duck in the race was sponsored, with the first duck to pass under five bridges being declared the winner - the winning sponsor was awarded a trip to the US.

Other ducks from the race have been found in Morecambe, England, and the Isle of Wight in the English Channel - with one even being spotted in Sweden.

CBS News said the world record attempt failed, but succeeded at raising money for a local children's hospital.

The latest world record for such a race was sealed in 2009 with 205,000 plastic ducks floating down the River Thames.