"Zionists Not Welcome": Israeli Man Spat On By Irish Woman At Restaurant

Two women allegedly attacked a young Israeli man at a bar in Dublin, Ireland, hurling anti-semitic insults before spitting on him.

Tamir Ohayon, who was on a business trip to Dublin, shared a video from Hardy's Bar in Dun Laoghaire on Instagram.

The women have been identified as Zeina Ismail and Lena Seale, according to The Journal. They have been involved in pro-Palestine campaigns.

In the video, the women can be heard saying, “Zionists are not welcome in Ireland.” Later, one of the women spit at Mr Ohayon.

Sharing the horrific incident, Mr Ohayon said, “During my business trip to Dublin, me and my co-worker were assaulted by an organised group of girls for simply being Israelis. Previous to me filming the video, one of the girls approached me with camera to my face saying my name and basically all the intel she had about my stay in Dublin (the hotels I moved, the reason I came),”

The Israeli man then claimed that no one stepped in, saying, “It had been going like that for more than a couple minutes, with no one intervening. This was an act of pure terrorism, and everyone was silent.”

He added, “I had to film them so I could use that as evidence to the local police. Sadly, the police only came to the hotel two hours after the incident and didn't seem to care at all about the matter.”

“My heart is truly broken. This is Ireland in 2025,” Mr Ohayon shared on Instagram.

Following the event, Tamir Ohayon claimed he “locked” himself in his hotel room because he did not feel comfortable in Dublin. “I didn't sleep the whole night. I don't think I'll ever step back in Ireland,” he added.

According to The Journal, Ms Seale stated that she and Ismail confronted Tamir Ohayon over his alleged past service in the Israel Defence Forces.

Mr Ohayon was reportedly stationed in Hebron, a city in the West Bank, where he had earlier tagged the location as “Israel” in a now-deleted social media post.

“No IOF (Israeli Occupying Forces, a term used by some Palestinian activists for the IDF) soldier or agent of Zionism is welcome in Ireland and actionists have a duty to expose and confront them if an opportunity arises,” Ms Seale was quoted as saying by The Journal.

Ms Seale also alleged that Tamir Ohayon had earlier shared an Instagram story about Gazans. She insisted that neither she nor Ismail were violent during the exchange, describing it as “just a conversation.”

Jim O'Leary, a member of the Dun-Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, denounced the event as “pure, unadulterated anti-Semitism,” according to RTE, Ireland's national television and radio broadcaster. He added that Dublin's Jewish community felt “marginalised” and “under pressure.”