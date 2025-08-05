Indian Cab Driver In Ireland Attacked With Bottle, Told To "Go Back To Your Own Country"

In yet another disturbing incident, an Indian-origin man was violently assaulted in Ballymun, a suburb of Dublin, Ireland. According to Dublin Live, Lakhvir Singh, who has lived in Ireland for over 23 years and worked as a cab driver for more than a decade, alleged that two young men attacked him in an unprovoked assault that has left him shaken. The incident took place near Poppintree, Ballymun, on Friday night. "In 10 years, I've never seen anything like this happen," Mr Singh told the outlet, adding that he is now "very scared" to return to work.

Speaking to Dublin Live, Mr Singh recounted that he had picked up two young men believed to be around 20 or 21 years old, from the northside area and dropped them at Poppintree. Upon arriving at their destination, the two men allegedly opened the vehicle's door and attacked him, striking him twice in the head with a bottle. As the attackers fled, they reportedly shouted, "Go back to your own country."

Mr Singh was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment following the assault. While he didn't suffer any serious injuries, he feels it will be "very difficult" to go back to work as a cab driver. "I'm really scared now, and I'm off the road at the moment. It will be very hard to go back. My children are really scared," Mr Singh told Dublin Live.

Irish police spokesperson confirmed that they were investigating the attack. "Gardai are investigating an assault reported to have occurred in Poppintree, Ballymun, Dublin 11 at approximately 11:45 pm on Friday, 1st August 2025. A man, aged in his 40s, was brought to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Investigations are ongoing," cops said.

Notably, the assault comes just days after a 40-year-old Indian man was beaten and stripped by a teenage gang in Tallaght. The Indian man was left "severely traumatised" after the assault. In another incident, a 32-year-old Indian data scientist suffered a fractured cheekbone after he was beaten by six teenagers near his apartment.

The recent attacks against Indian citizens have prompted the Indian embassy in Dublin to issue a safety advisory for Indian citizens in Ireland. "There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently. The embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned in Ireland in this regard," the advisory said.

"At the same time, all Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially in odd hours," the statement added. He embassy also provided an emergency contact number (a+353 8994 23734) and an email address (cons.dublin@mea.gov.in) for those seeking assistance.