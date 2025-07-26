"Ireland Isn't Safe": Indian Man Living Abroad Issues Warning After Brutal Mob Attack In Dublin

Days after a mob in Dublin brutally attacked an Indian man, another Indian national has issued a stark warning, urging fellow citizens to avoid coming to Ireland. "Can't believe I'm saying this, but Ireland isn't safe," wrote X user Daksh, who has been living in the country for the past three years. He shared that he once considered Ireland an "amazing" place to live, but the recent violent incident has changed his perception. "Can't wait to go back home. Always thought it was such an amazing country when I got here 3 years ago, made some amazing friends with the locals here, but this place is going to the dogs," Daksh wrote.

"I would've told people earlier to come here and live. The quality of life is amazing, the people are usually the kindest. Please try your hand at Germany/UK instead. Better yet, the US if you're seeking work/study abroad. This place is about to implode," he continued, adding that while racists may still be a minority, "now they're dangerous as well".

The post has triggered a flurry of reactions, with many users expressing their concerns over rising racism and safety issues in Europe and the West.

"Hi Daksh. I've read many stories about Ireland recently and I always used to think this situation will implode. However, would suggest you not speak so openly about it while you're still there, for obvious reasons," one user wrote.

"Sorry to say Daksh, but Germany is also a pass. Been living there for the last six years, people are unfriendly A*. I'd still pass to the UK or US," commented another.

"Even UK and USA are not safe, brother. Don't know the recent obsession with foreign countries. People spend huge amounts to go abroad and get nothing. Instead, invest the same amount in business here or on studies," said another user.

"I started taking your post seriously untill you mentioned "try your hand at Germany/UK".. Bro seriously? That's like goat that lives with a shepherd changes its mind, decides to stay with a butcher," one user wrote.

"As an American-born & raised, please DO NOT come here, it is not safe. I never faced overt racism until 2017, but I don't feel safe in my country anymore as an Indian-origin woman. I'm lucky to be very pretty & look young, so even racists are nice to my face. But it's scary here," shared another.

The X post comes days after an Indian citizen in his 40s was violently assaulted and partially stripped by a group of attackers in Tallaght, Dublin. The man was falsely accused of being a paedophile before being stabbed in the face and stripped naked, according to the woman who rescued him. The case is being investigated by the Gardai (Irish National Police) as a possible hate crime.