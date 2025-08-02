Foreigner's Wholesome Farewell Post For Bengaluru Goes Viral: "Mix Of Madness And Pure Joy"

An emotional farewell video by a foreign traveller is going viral on social media, capturing her heartfelt goodbye to Bengaluru. Shared on Instagram by a woman named Arina, the clip captures her in tears as she expresses deep gratitude for the city and its people. "This is India the media doesn't want you to see," she says in the clip, which features wholesome moments from her time exploring Bengaluru - from colourful streets and local markets to Bengaluru's cultural diversity. The video has struck a chord with viewers across platforms.

The video opens with Arina wiping away her tears. "I never cried leaving the country," she says. "I've spent 15 days in Bengaluru and now I'm about to go on my third travel to India. I completely fell in love with this country. India is so amazing so far. It's a very divine energy too," the foreigner continues.

She then highlights Bengaluru's cultural diversity, saying, "Bengaluru is a great collision of few religions - Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity. Also what I loved about Bengaluru is walking around and seeing residential areas. As I have to mention that Indian people have a great taste when it comes to houses."

Further, Arina praised Bengaluru's streets, saying that they were "full of contrasts, all different vibrant cultures. It was just so pleasant and interesting walking around the city and exploring each corner of that because everything was so special and natural about it."

"On my last day I wore some traditional clothing and headed to some cultural event with prayers. It was very amazing, emotional, and I never wanted to leave because I fell in love with Bengaluru. I fell in love with people. I fell in love with the realness of India," she continues.

"I once again admired the beauty of Bengaluru's airport and bid farewell to India - at least for now, until my next visit," she concludes.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 12,000 likes and nearly 150,000 views. The post has sparked a wave of wholesome reactions.

"Bangalore is where the weather feels like a gentle hug and the people carry warmth in their hearts like it's always spring. We're glad that outsiders really love this place. Bangalore always welcomes you with its whole," one user wrote.

"You can leave Bengaluru. But the city never leaves you! You'll always find your way to come back, and we'll be waiting to welcome you!" said another.

"This is exactly how I felt after leaving India - the country changes something inside you," commented a third user.

"This feels incredibly personal, as if you spoke on behalf of all of us who hold India close to our hearts," one user wrote.