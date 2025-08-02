Higher Paychecks To Safer Streets: Indian Man In Sweden Explains Why NRIs Don't Return, Viral Post Sparks Debate

An Indian man living in Sweden has sparked a conversation online after sharing a detailed, honest post explaining why many Indians don't return home after moving abroad. It all started after an X user, Dr Rajeshwari Iyer, shared a post, drawing a sharp contrast between Chinese and Indian students in the United States. "China builds China. Indians help build America," she wrote, urging introspection among the Indian diaspora. This is when the NRI man, named Ankur, shared a detailed post explaining why staying overseas is often the more practical choice.

"It's very HARD to return to India because life is much better in US and Europe. a quick reminder why Indians don't come back permanently and why it's easier to stay abroad," he wrote. He then listed more than 10 reasons why many NRIs choose not to come back, from higher salaries and reliable infrastructure to safer environment and cleaner air.

"Higher paychecks and better living; Reliable basics: 24x7 power, clean water, fast internet; Merit-centric workplaces over 'who-you-know' games; Safer streets, cleaner air, stronger social safety nets; keep spouses employed at least in EUROPE; Kids can go top-tier schools without quota gymnastics; Dense Indian networks in Bay Area, Seattle, NYC etc.. which I missed in EU; Dollar savings + stock options supercharge wealth compounding; Easier global mobility with a EU passport down the line," he wrote.

He further listed the challenges within India that drive Indian talent away. These included corruption, chaotic traffic systems, beaurecractic red tape and lack of civic sense.

"Red-tape 'babu culture' that burns weeks/months for one stamp; Civic sense: litter, spitting, broken footpaths nobody owns; Chaos-first traffic; lane markings are jokes here hardly 1% people can even understand traffic signs board I can guarantee; Low trust society endless notarizations, photocopies, and self-attested forms. I sold my apartment last month as an NRI and shared my experience check my timeline; Bribe only can push your plan and company and cash-under-the-table shortcuts to get work done; Power cuts, water shortages, and patchy public transport; Hooliganism & moral-policing mobs that flare without warning; Hyper-competitive school quotas + rote-learning grind; Pollution levels that turn morning jogs into lung workouts; Bureaucratic flip-flops on policy, tax, and import rules; The most important: No safety worries for women after dark - 99% Indian women's never want to come back permanently," he wrote.

Concluding his post, Ankur said, "magnets abroad feel stronger than the anchors at home and hence as an NRI it's an emotional yet balance decision most of us have to make."

"It's not many people don't want to come back home but it's the dynamics in India and within family if they look at their spouse and kids future generations. And China is way ahead than India. just visit China once and you'll never ask this question again," he added.

The post has promoted varied reactions. While some agreed with him, others offered counter-narratives.

"Nailed It Ankur. Perfectly tells the state," one user wrote. "It will take time, but it is slowly but surely getting better," commented another.

"Agree with everything except faster internet abroad," said a third user.

However, one user wrote, "I live in a village with 24/7 power, renewable energy, clean air, affordable fast internet, fresh water from the ground, close to nature, affordable healthcare. Most of your points stand inaccurate. Except for big pay cheques, I won't agree with you."

"Safer street wow half safer you can say not full because in UK you have to be very careful of phone theft and in Some European countries have this problem because of Illegal immigrants," commented another.