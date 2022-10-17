Bureaucrat Shares Video Of 'Captivating' Changlang In Arunachal Pradesh

Picture shows the magnificent beauty of Vijayanagar village of Chaglang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The states in India's Northeast are breathtakingly beautiful. These states are paradise for tourists who are looking for adventure, but some of them are still untouched. Several videos and photos from these states are often widely circulated on social media. One such video that has surfaced on the internet shows the breathtaking splendour of the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The video has been posted by Sunny K Singh, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer, on Twitter on Saturday. While sharing the post, Mr Singh wrote, "Captivating Landscape. 1st Mugafi Expedition by Changlang Dist Admin."

“Captivating Landscape”



1st Mugafi Expedition by Changlang Dist Admin.



Mugafi's Profile

-4050M (13288 ft) high

-30 km trek frm Vijaynagar

-Alpine Meadows

-Orchid trails

-Botanical paradise

-Birding heaven@PemaKhanduBJP@KamlungMosang@SonamChombay@ArunachalTsm



Few glimpses: pic.twitter.com/6Ko0bgaDGZ — Sunny K Singh,IAS (@SunnySinghIAS) October 15, 2022

The IAS officer further talked about Mugafi's profile in his tweet.

"4050M (13288 ft) high, 30 km trek from Vijaynagar, Alpine Meadows, Orchid trails, Botanical paradise, Birding heaven."

In his post, Mr Singh tagged Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mosang, Sonam Chombay and Arunachal Tourism.

The over 2-minute-long video shows the magnificent alpine meadows, colourful orchid pathways, Namdapha National Park's incredible biodiversity, and a village named Vijaynagar of the Changlang district.

The video is becoming a hit among Twitter users. One of them said in a comment that the Arunachal government wants to encourage tourism in Changlang district because Vijaynagar has been isolated for more than a decade due to a lack of effective road connectivity, internet, and so on.

Recently, a video went viral on social media that showed the stunning beauty of Yameng Waterfall. The mesmerising clip was posted by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Twitter.

Mr Khandu launched a campaign named 'Dekho Apna Pradesh' last year to revitalise Arunachal Pradesh's tourism industry, which suffered significant losses as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic-induced shutdown and subsequent restrictions. Now, the campaign is promoted by various ministers and residents of the state on social media.



