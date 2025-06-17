Raveena Tandon Flies Air India Days After Ahmedabad Plane Crash: "Solemn Atmosphere, And The Crew..."

Actress Raveena Tandon boarded an Air India flight yesterday, days after the fateful Air India plane crash on Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. She shared a series of selfies along with her ticket and described the atmosphere as "solemn and the crews welcoming smiles, tinted with sadness."

As the country mourns the death of so many innocent lives, some celebrities have shown their solidarity with Air India, considering it has been difficult for them too. Before Raveena Tandon, comedian and actor Vir Das too had shared a social media post calling Air India the "best crew in the sky".

The London-bound Air India flight AI171 crashed soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. It claimed 260 lives and left many severely injured. Since the tragic plane crash, condolences have been pouring in from the entertainment industry.

What's Happening

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share a series of pictures as she boarded an Air India flight, a few days after the tragic AI171 plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Her caption read, "New Beginnings ... to rise and fly again against all odds ... to pick up and start all over, new resolve towards greater strength. The atmosphere was solemn and the crew's welcoming smiles, were tinted with sadness. The silent passengers and crew bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence."

She added, "Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones. A wound that will never heal. Godspeed always @airindia. Fearless and a will to overcome and be strong again. Jai Hind."



Vir Das Defending Air India

Before Raveena Tandon, comedian and actor Vir Das too had taken to Instagram a few days ago, as he defended the airline along with offering his condolences to the victims.

His post read, "It's a tragic day for so many families. And all our thoughts and prayers are with them. I've flown Air India all my life. It is not an airline without problems but without fail, I know them to be the best crew in the sky. For the crew, just to say one stands with you. And hopes to see you soon on a flight."

Several fans had reacted positively to his post for summing up everyone's feelings so well.

About The Crash

The crash was reported around 1.30 pm in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area after the plane was seen losing altitude rapidly.

"It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft Immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," an official statement added.

The plane had 230 passengers, 10 crew members and two pilots on the flight, out of which only one passenger seated on 11A had survived.

Following the crash, the city's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has been closed and all flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.

In A Nutshell

Raveena Tandon boarded an Air India Flight yesterday, and she took to Instagram to give an update on the "solemn atmosphere" around. She wrote a heartfelt caption on how the crew's welcoming smiles were "tinted with sadness". She mentioned, "Godspeed always @airindia."