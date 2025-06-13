Vir Das To Air India Amid Crash Tragedy: "Hope To See You Soon On A Flight"

Minutes after take-off from Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday, the London-bound Air India flight AI171 claimed 260 lives and left many severely injured. Since the tragic plane crash, condolences have been pouring in from the entertainment industry.

Among them, Indian comedian and actor Vir Das's post particularly caught the internet's attention, as he stood by the Air India crew at a time when the outrage for the lost lives seemed to be insurmountable. He extended his heartfelt grief to the victims and their families for their loss, however, at the same time, mentioned, "It is not an airline without problems but without fail, I know them to be the best crew in the sky."

Vir Das took to Instagram to share a post on the lives lost at the Ahmedabad plane crash yesterday.

Amid the ongoing bashing of Air India, Vir Das sent his condolences to the grieving family. But, at the same time expressed his sorrow for "the best crew in the sky", who might be feeling helpless after losing their colleagues.

His post read, "It's a tragic day for so many families. And all our thoughts and prayers are with them. I've flown Air India all my life. It is not an airline without problems but without fail, I know them to be the best crew in the sky."

He added, "For the crew, just to say one stands with you. And hopes to see you soon on a flight."

The post went viral in no time. Most of the internet appreciated Vir Das for summing up the emotions that everyone might have been feeling since yesterday.

One user wrote, "Totally echoing with this. Thank you for expressing many of our feelings right now!"

Someone else wrote, "Beyond tragic...but yes you summed it up well...prayers for the passengers, the crew and the young doctors who were not even part of the flight."

A third person added, "That's such a thoughtful comment, @virdas as we stew in our own anxieties, it's important not to direct our uninformed rage at folks who probably don't deserve it. Thanks for the gut check!!!!"

The crash was reported around 1.30 pm in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area after the plane was seen losing altitude rapidly.

"It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft Immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," an official statement added.

Those on board the Boeing 787 aircraft en route to London's Gatwick airport included 230 passengers, 10 crew members and two pilots.

Following the crash, the city's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has been closed and all flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.

Vir Das put up a social media post, acknowledging the grief of yesterday's Air India plane crash victims. Along with sending strength and extending his condolences to those deeply affected, he appreciated the Air India crew who have been battling their challenges upon losing their colleagues.

