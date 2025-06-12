Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad: Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Alia Bhatt Are "Devastated"

An Air India flight crashed minutes after take off from Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday, raising fears of heavy casualties. Hours after the tragic crash, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Sonu Sood and other celebrities shared their shock over the incident on their respective social media handles.

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time."

Sunny Deol wrote, "Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors - may they be found and receive the care they need.

May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time."

Allu Arjun wrote on X, "Heartbroken by the tragic Ahmedabad Air India flight crash. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May their souls rest in peace. Truly heart-wrenching."

Alia Bhatt wrote on Instagram, "This is devastating! My heart aches for all the passengers and crew... thoughts and prayers with everyone on board and their loved ones..."

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Devastating news of the AirIndia plane crash... making my heart sink reading about 242 persons on board. Praying for everyone's safety and recovery."

Sonu Sood's message was, "Prayers for Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad after take off to London."

Randeep Hooda wrote, "Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams.

May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this immense loss."

"Absolutely heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," wrote Riteish Deshmukh.

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Can't imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time."

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Shaken by the news of the Air India flight crash that took place shortly after take off from Ahmedabad. The weight of such tragedies is impossible to put into words. Praying deeply for the passengers, the crew, and every family waiting for answers tonight."

The official page of Aamir Khan's Production House put up a post, writing, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occured today. At this moment of profound loss, our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected. We stand in solidarity with the individuals, communities, and responders impacted by a devastating event. Stay strong India."

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "May god give strength to all those who all have lost their loved ones and have been affected by the plane crash."

Varun Dhawan wrote, "Prayers for all the families affected by this unfortunate incident. Heartbreaking."

Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Life is so unpredictable! My heart goes out to them amd their families. Strength and prayers."

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Prayers and healing for this devastating loss."

Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Devastating news. Deeply saddened by the tragic news. My heart goes out to the families during this unimaginable time."

What We Know So Far About The Crash

The crash was reported around 1.30 pm in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area after the plane was seen losing altitude rapidly. "It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft Immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," an official statement added.

Those on board the Boeing 787 aircraft en route to London's Gatwick airport included 230 passengers, 10 crew and two pilots.

Following the crash, the city's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has been closed and all flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.

