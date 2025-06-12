Air India Ahmedabad-London Plane Crash: Salman Khan, Indian Supercross Racing League Call Off Event Amid Tragedy

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Indian Supercross Racing League on Thursday cancelled an event in Mumbai in the wake of the Ahmedabad plane crash.

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport crashed shortly after takeoff this afternoon. Flight AI171 was carrying 242 passengers when it went down minutes after departing from the airport.

Salman Khan was supposed to attend the event organised by the Indian Supercross Racing League.

Eeshan Lokhande, Founder of Indian Supercross Racing League, in a statement said the league and Salman Khan jointly decided to call off the event in light of the tragedy.

"As we all have just heard of the tragic incident that has taken place today. Indian Supercross Racing League and Mr. Salman Khan stand by the nation united in this tough time. All our condolences and prayers are with the affected families. Jointly, we have made a responsible decision to reschedule this event to a further date," Eeshan Lokhande, Founder of Indian Supercross Racing League, said in a statement.

Hours before the event, Salman Khan had shared a video related to the league on his Instagram Story.

He captioned it as: "#flirtwithdirt @indiansupercrossleague."

Several film celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Sonu Sood on social media expressed condolences over the plane crash.

Visuals from the crash site showed thick plumes of grey smoke rising as multiple ambulances and emergency teams rushed to the scene. Police have cordoned off the area, and traffic around the airport has been diverted.

Further details on casualties and survivors are awaited as rescue operations continue.

