Who Is Kartik Maharaj, Padma Shri Awardee Monk Facing Rape Allegations

Padma Shri awardee Kartik Maharaj has been accused of repeatedly raping a woman after luring her with a job promise at a school in December 2012. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the Maharaj threatened and forced her to undergo an abortion.

The Beldanga Police have issued summons to Maharaj and asked him to appear today for questioning in connection with rape allegations.

Maharaj, however, has denied the accusations. "Time will reveal everything," he said.

He said it was a conspiracy against him "to malign my name and fame". There are so many women employed in our ashram and many female disciples, he said, adding, "Ask them. Everyone will say we respect women like our mothers."

Who Is Kartik Maharaj?

Born as Swami Pradiptanandaji, he joined the Bharat Sevashram Sangh as a teenager in West Bengal's Purulia district and later moved to another ashram in Aurangabad.

Upon his visit to the Aurangabad ashram, Maharaj was motivated by the teachings of Bharat Sevashram Sangh and became a monk by taking initiation from Swami Pragyananda Maharaj. Later, he trained and worked under the guidance of Swami Hiranmayanandaji Maharaj.

After that, he came to Beldanga in 2013, in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, and contributed to social service, including a high school especially for tribal girls. He was placed on the fourth floor of the Chanak Adivasi Balika Vidyapith hostel in January 2013.

In June 2025, a woman filed a complaint against Maharaj and accused him of raping her on the pretext of offering a permanent job at a school in December 2012. In her complaint filed with Nabagram police, the woman alleged that he would take her to the fifth floor and rape her almost every day. Subhadra Mondal, the head teacher, and another colleague were present and told her to leave the hostel, and she would receive a paycheck at home, she added. She stopped receiving money in 2019.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Kartik Maharaj of inciting communal tensions in Beldanga and intimidating voters at polling booths.

The monk was among this year's recipients of the Padma Shri award - the fourth highest civilian award - that is given for distinguished service.