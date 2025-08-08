Over 30 Monks, Staffers Quit After New Shaolin Temple Head Slashes Phone Time

More than 30 monks and staff members have left the internationally renowned Shaolin Temple after the newly appointed abbot, Shi Yinle, slashed screen time on mobile phones, imposed strict diets and long working hours. Shi Yinle took over from former Shaolin abbot Shi Yongxin, who is being investigated for financial and sexual misconduct, having led the temple in central China's Henan province for more than two decades.

Shi Yinle, 59, was appointed the abbot on July 29 and immediately announced five sweeping reforms, according to a report in South China Morning Post.

Halt commercial performances.

Ban high-priced consecration rituals.

Remove temple shops.

Promote monastic self-sufficiency through farming.

Overhaul income distribution by eliminating previously criticised fees.

As per Shi, the monks had strayed from the spiritual path, adding that they were neither truly practising nor properly working. He cited examples of monks ordering takeaway food in meditation rooms and listening to pop music during chanting.

The new rules mandate that monks report for morning prayers at 4:30 am, followed by farming and Zen martial arts practice. The mobile phones will now be stored in a central storeroom, with all forms of entertainment banned. Screen time has been reduced to 30 minutes.

Monks who fail assessments for three consecutive months under a new "bottom-tier elimination system" may be required to leave.

The move triggered a wave of resignations, but it remains unclear if the monks or staffers were transferred to other temples or left entirely.

The Shaolin Temple has gained worldwide prominence, not only for being a religious institution but also for its martial arts and culture, which has been referenced in many movies and TV dramas, including the 1982 film "The Shaolin Temple," starring martial arts superstar Jet Li.

What is Shi Yongxin accused of?

Shi Yongxin, whose original name is Liu Yingcheng, entered the Shaolin Temple in 1981 and became its abbot in 1999. He was known as a "CEO monk," attracting criticism for developing commercial operations to promote kung fu shows and merchandise.

Last month, the temple announced that Shi Yongxin was under investigation on suspicion of misappropriation and embezzlement of project funds and temple assets. He is alleged to have committed criminal offenses and violated Buddhist precepts by maintaining relationships with multiple women over a long period and fathering at least one child.